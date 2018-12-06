‘Significant snow’: Models suggest over 10 inches of snow to hit the Piedmont

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In the week leading up to the weekend, the weather in the Piedmont Triad will remain largely precipitation-free.

That all changes Sunday as wintry weather moves in.

"It's pretty probable we're going to have a significant snow here in the Piedmont, something that will slow you down both Sunday and Monday and potentially into next week as well," said FOX8 Meteorologist Emily Byrd.

The snow will likely come down with a blend of winter weather.

"In the Triad, a good portion of this event will be snow, but at times we're going to have a snow-sleet mix also," Byrd said.

It's a tricky line to walk, forecasting winter weather in the Piedmont. On one hand, it does no favors to throw snow totals out if data for such a conclusion is lacking. On the other hand, it's my job to advise on preparation. Today's message: Get ready for wintry weather. pic.twitter.com/9ljSJNDCXl — 🌬 Emily Byrd (@Em_I_Am) December 6, 2018

For Sunday and Monday, the severity ranges from 90 percent up in the mountains down to 30 percent to the Triad's southeast.

Byrd emphasizes that this is not written in stone and is meant as more of a guideline.