Police arrest man accused of breaking into Dollar Tree in Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Police have arrested a man accused of breaking into a Dollar Tree store in Thomasville, according to police.

James Fitzgerald Thomas, 51, of Thomasville, faces charges of felonious breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, damage to real property and damage to personal property.

Police said surveillance video showed Thomas breaking the glass to the front door and entering the business at 1428 National Hwy. at about 5:40 a.m., the release said.

Thomasville police said they are familiar with Thomas after charging him with multiple break-ins in the Thomasville area in February 2018.