× Person injured in shooting in south Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person was injured in a shooting in south Greensboro Thursday night, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

At 6:34 p.m., officers came to the 3300-block of Rehobeth Church Road after a reported shooting.

Officers located one victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. There is no word on their condition.

Greensboro police did not release any suspect information.