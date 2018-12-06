× North Carolina pastor charged with multiple sex offenses against children

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. – Gaston County police said they’ve charged a pastor with multiple sex offenses against children.

Police told WSOC they arrested Jerry Lewis Friday, 61, on Thursday. Friday is the pastor at New Providence Baptist Church in Mount Holly.

Authorities said multiple victims were identified during the investigation. They said the sex crimes occurred on church property and at private homes.

Police said Friday was arrested at his home in Gastonia. He’s charged with one count of felony statutory sex offense, four counts of felony indecent liberties with a child, one count of felony disseminating obscene material to a minor and two counts of misdemeanor sexual battery.

Friday is being held at the Gaston County jail with no bond.