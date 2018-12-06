× More than 13,000 people in Alamance County may not be able to call 911, instead call (336) 570-6777

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. – More than 13,000 people in Alamance County may not be able to call 911 due to AT&T outages.

About 13,144 AT&T customers with local 336 exchanges including: 278, 440, 538, 584, 585, and 586 are unable to use their landline or internet service phone to call 911.

Residents in an emergency situation can temporarily call (336) 570-6777

Most the residents have been affected reside in West Burlington (including the hospital), Elon, Gibsonville and Northern Alamance County communities, Alamance County said in a press release issued Thursday morning.

There is no current estimated restoration time.

“Alamance County urges AT&T customers in these areas to find alternate options to contact the Alamance County Communications Center (911) in case of emergency,” the county said in a press release.