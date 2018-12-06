Man wins new car thanks to United Way, Van York Automotive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It was a very good day for one man in the Piedmont -- he won a new car thanks to the United Way and Van York Automotive in High Point.

Ten contestants were in the running for the car.

All are donors of the United Way of Greater High Point. They each had to fill out an entry form and were picked out of over 3,000 entries.

John Alexander was the lucky winner and got to drive away in a brand new car.

FOX8's Cindy Farmer had the honor of presenting the winner.

This is the 17th year that the two organizations have teamed up to make this happen.