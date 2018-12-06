× Man accused of sex offense with minor in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A man is accused of sexually assaulting a minor in Burlington, according to a news release from Burlington police.

Andres Barcenas-Garcia, 31, of Ravenal, South Carolina, is charged with three counts of statutory sex offense with a person under 15 years old.

On Nov. 27, a sexual assault was reported to the Burlington Police Department.

Following an investigation, Barcenas-Garcia was taken into custody in Greensboro on Thursday.

The suspect and victim were known to each other prior to the commission of the offenses, police said.

Barcenas-Garcia is being held in the Alamance County Jail under a $250,000 secured bond.