Man accused of sex offense with minor in Burlington
BURLINGTON, N.C. — A man is accused of sexually assaulting a minor in Burlington, according to a news release from Burlington police.
Andres Barcenas-Garcia, 31, of Ravenal, South Carolina, is charged with three counts of statutory sex offense with a person under 15 years old.
On Nov. 27, a sexual assault was reported to the Burlington Police Department.
Following an investigation, Barcenas-Garcia was taken into custody in Greensboro on Thursday.
The suspect and victim were known to each other prior to the commission of the offenses, police said.
Barcenas-Garcia is being held in the Alamance County Jail under a $250,000 secured bond.
36.095692 -79.437799