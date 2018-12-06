Greensboro police go door-to-door sharing holiday safety tips

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Greensboro police are going to door-to-door reminding people to stay safe this holiday season.

Officers passed out flyers with safety tips on them in the Westerwood neighborhood Wednesday. They plan to go to another area next week.

This holiday season, police want you to be aware of your surroundings, lock your home – doors and windows, leave lights on (whether home or away), lock your car and keep shopping items and valuables out of sight.

Keith Aaron Whigham says you should really pay attention to these tips or else you might end up like him this holiday season.

“I think a lot of people don't, like myself, realize how vulnerable they leave themselves by not taking any precautions,” Whigham said. “You think, 'This is my house, this is my home, my castle, no one is going to come in here.'”

Whigham says a person or group of people busted through the back door of his northeast Greensboro home while he was away visiting family during the Thanksgiving holiday.

“I think it was somebody who came by more than once and saw no activity,” Whigham said.

The person or group of people took a TV and a few other small items.

“I didn't take any real precautions,” Whigham said.

He hopes you don’t make the same mistake.

“If it were me, I'd leave the front light on, I'd leave the back light on and [a] light on in the living room,” Whigham said. “If you don't mind using up the electricity, I'd leave the TV on too.”

The flyer Greensboro police passed out also encourages people to join nextdoor.com and a neighborhood watch group.