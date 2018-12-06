Father makes 10-year-old girl walk to school in the cold after she’s booted from the bus for bullying

SWANTON, Ohio – A father in Ohio made his 10-year-old daughter walk to school after she was suspended from her school bus for bullying.

WTVG reported that Swanton resident Matt Cox hopes the harsh lesson will stop his daughter from doing it again.

Cox posted a video to Facebook which shows his daughter walking “five miles to school in 36-degree weather,” according to the father.

“I know a lot of you parents are not going to agree with this and that’s alright,” he said in the video. “I am doing what I think is right to teach my daughter a lesson to stop her from bullying.”

Cox said he has received both support and criticism over the video, which has more than 15 million views.

His daughter, Kirsten, said she’s learned her lesson, according to WTVG.