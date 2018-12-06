× Day care worker arrested after 2-month-old allegedly suffers 11 fractured bones in her care

MCKINNEY, Texas – A day care worker in Texas has been arrested after police said a 2-month-old child in her care suffered multiple fractured bones.

KDFW reported that Jessica Wiese, 44, was jailed under a $75,000 bond earlier this week on charges of injury to a child.

Police said the suspect is accused of hurting a 2-month-old child at Joyous Montessori day care in McKinney, Texas.

The child’s mother said her baby suffered 11 fractured bones total, including four fractured ribs, two fractured ankles and a fractured femur.

“It’s devastating,” Murphy told KDFW. “You want to protect your kids so much, and then, when you think you’re doing it – or you have a school facility, a Montessori school, that you trust – I don’t have any words.”

Police said they have recovered surveillance video of the suspect abusing the child. Wiese has since been fired from the day care.

Police said they are investigating reports of injuries to at least two other children younger than a year old, according to KDFW.