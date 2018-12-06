× Burlington police crack down in areas with history of stop law violations

BURLINGTON, N.C. — The Burlington Police Department is cracking down on areas with a history of drivers violating stop laws, police reported.

The School Bus Safety Campaign, announced Thursday, comes as a partnership between BPD and the Alamance-Burlington School System.

“The goal is to raise awareness about and compliance with the laws concerning stopped school buses and when passing is and is not permissible,” BPD said in a news release.

Police will increase enforcement of school bus safety laws, especially in areas where violations have already happened.

Officers plan to issue tickets to those who break the law.

Burlington police will track violations and release a report in January.