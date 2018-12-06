× 2 dead after school bus carrying girls basketball team and tractor-trailer collide in wrong way crash

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — A tractor-trailer driving the wrong way crashed with a school bus carrying a girls basketball team, killing two people just outside Bloomington, Illinois, state police and school officials said.

The crash was reported Wednesday night on Interstate 74 between Bloomington and Downs, the Illinois State Police said.

A spokeswoman with the Unit 5 school district in McLean County said the Normal West High School junior varsity girls basketball team was traveling on the bus.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, a 34-year-old man from Iowa, and Charles Crabtree, 72, a school volunteer traveling with the team, were killed in the crash, state police and school officials said.

The eight student athletes on the bus suffered injures that were not life-threatening and were taken to a hospital, police said.

Another man who was on the bus was airlifted to an area hospital, police said, but no details about his condition were available.

The tractor-trailer’s driver has not been named pending next of kin notification.

A school spokeswoman initially said that at least 11 people were on board the school bus but police confirmed Thursday that only 10 people were on board.

“A Normal West bus was in a crash tonight. Parents of players should come to the school. Staff is on hand at the school to help support students and parents. Please keep our Normal West family in your thoughts,” the school district posted on Facebook.

The team was traveling back to Normal after a game in the Champaign area, Brown said.