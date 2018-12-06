× 15-year-old severely injured, dog killed in Greensboro hit-and-run

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A teen was severely injured and a dog was killed in a hit-and-run in Greensboro, according to Greensboro Police Department Public Information Officer Ron Glenn.

At 7:43 p.m. Wednesday, a car headed south on South Elm-Eugene Street hit a teen walking a dog at the West Lakefield Drive intersection.

Emmanuel Gomez, 15, of Greensboro, was walking east across South Elm-Eugene Street. The driver of the car saw Gomez and slammed on their brakes but it was too late.

Gomez was severely injured and the dog has died.

The vehicle involved left the scene immediately after the crash.

Gomez was taken to a local hospital where he is currently listed in critical condition as of Thursday afternoon.

Police are still looking for the driver of the vehicle.

36.011882 -79.793852