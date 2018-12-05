Woman injured in Lexington hit-and-run has died

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEXINGTON, N.C. -- A woman who was severely injured in a hit-and-run in Lexington Tuesday has died, according to family members.

Officers came to the Economy Inn on National Boulevard around 7 p.m. Tuesday after a reported fight and shots fired, Lexington Police Department Capt. Michael Hunt reported.

Hunt said Teresa Stiltner Lewis was holding onto a vehicle as the driver attempted to drive away when she was injured.

Lewis was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center by AirCare. Family members told FOX8 on Wednesday Lewis passed away.

Police arrested Susan Leigh Francisco, 43, and Lloyd Lewis Roberts, 44, both of Lexington, at about 12 a.m. Wednesday.

Francisco faces charges of felony possession of a firearm by a felon, discharging a firearm in city limits and misdemeanor child abuse.

Police say Francisco fired a gun in the air during the incident where Lewis was injured.

The child abuse charge relates to allowing her child to be present while firing a gun in city limits and during a felony hit-and-run.

Roberts was charged with felony hit-and-run involving serious injury or death and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.