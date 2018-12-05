Wintry weekend remains uncertain; Parts of Piedmont Triad face high odds of ‘significant weather event’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As the weekend quickly closes in, a question mark still looms over the Piedmont Triad as counties brace for snow, sleet or freezing rain.

FOX8 Meteorologist Emily Byrd reports there is a 50 percent chance of this weekend's wintry weather becoming a "significant weather event" for much of the Triad.

That number is higher towards the mountains at 70 percent.

It drops to 30 percent towards the southeast of the Triad.

A light snowfall is already ushering in the winter in Boone Wednesday morning.

Alleghany, Ashe and other mountain counties are under a winter weather advisory.