Winter weather preparations underway in the Triad

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Cold temperatures and snow are expected for the Triad over the weekend.

State and local transportation and maintenance departments are paying close attention to the forecast as they prepare their roadway equipment.

"Our shop has been working pretty much around the clock making sure that all of our equipment is ready to go for this snowstorm," said Jordan Lambeth, with the City of Greensboro.

The city's street and stormwater maintenance division fleet consists of 40 plows and spreaders on dump trucks and motor graders for any potential ice or snow on the roadways.

"If we start seeing it lean toward beginning as snow and continuing to snow throughout the system we will go ahead and put the brine trucks on the road probably Thursday night or Friday night to get the brine down on the roadways," Lambeth said.

City officials are asking people to stay off the roads if they are packed with ice and snow.

"When this thing starts, try to stay at home if at all possible, stay at home, give us the time that we need to get out there and get this snow pushed off the roadways," Lambeth said.

Inside of a Food Lion in High Point, we spotted empty bread shelves and water selling fast.

"I’m going grocery shopping making sure I have all of my items just in case the power goes out," said Casondra McKay, a local shopper.

Over the next couple of days, the city will be preparing salt and brine solution for the snow accumulation we could receive and other are preparing too.