‘They must be like scrooge’: ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’ voice actress fires back after people call movie bigoted

“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” has recently come under fire with people calling the classic movie abusive and bigoted.

One of the original voice actresses, however, fired back on TMZ.

“I just can’t imagine it affecting anyone in a negative way,” said Corinne Conley, the voice behind the dolly Sue. “They must be like scrooge. Tell them to watch ‘Scrooge.'”

People have taken to the internet to break down and reassess the 1964 TV special.

Many will remember the timeless tale. Rudolph, born with a bright, shining nose, is put down by the other reindeer, including his family.

But then, everything changes when Santa realizes that his nose could ultimately save Christmas by guiding the way through the night.

A HuffPost video, titled “‘Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer’ Actually Sucks,” captures the essence of the argument.

Fair warning: The language in the video may not be for everyone.

The holiday TV classic "Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer" is seriously problematic. 😳 pic.twitter.com/dOgqPF3bAP — HuffPost (@HuffPost) November 29, 2018

In the video, one person says Santa needs “diversity and inclusion training” and that he’s “bigoted” and “exploitative.”

With some of these negative scenarios shown in the movie, Conley says the movie is “more relevant now than ever.”

“Certainly in ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Red Deer’ everyone is reconciled happily at the end of the movie,” she told TMZ. “And let’s hope in today’s society the things people are bullying about can also be rectified.”