× The Cheesecake Factory is giving out free cheesecake today!

For one day only, The Cheesecake Factory is giving away 40,000 free slices of cheesecake.

The massive giveaway comes as part of the restaurant’s 40th anniversary celebration.

How do you get a free slice?

Just download the DoorDash app or visit the DoorDash website and add your favorite slice of cheesecake to your cart.

Then, use promo code “FREESLICE.”

If all you want is your one free slice, that’s no problem.

No delivery fees. No service fees. No minimum subtotal requirement.

Just free cheesecake-y goodness.

The promotion starts at 11:30 a.m. Dec. 5 and the offer is expected to go by fast!

Didn’t get a chance to snag a free slice? Well, if you can’t resist The Cheesecake Factory cheesecakes, the app will continue to offer no delivery fees for the restaurant for the rest of the week.