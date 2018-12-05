Suspicious man caught on camera lurking around Greensboro homes, stealing mail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- People living in three Greensboro neighborhoods are on alert after a suspicious man is seen lurking around homes and taking mail from at least two places.

The man, wearing a hat, hoodie and Eastpak backpack was caught on camera at three different homes Tuesday.

He can be seen taking packages from a home in the Westerwood neighborhood after 7 a.m.

Shortly, after that he stopped by a house in the College Hill Neighborhood.

Lisa Kestler was home at the time. The man told her had got an extra ratchet set and was checking to see if it was meant for another neighbor.

“It was extremely suspicious,” Kestler said.

After 9 a.m., you can see him walking up to a Fisher Park home. He picks up the doormat, reaches into the mailbox and stuffs the mail into the pocket of his hoodie.

The homeowner, who wanted to remain anonymous, told us he also went around her home trying to open doors, looked through windows and tried to take a TV from her porch.

“I have kids so I do worry about myself, my kids and my neighbors,” the homeowner said. “It's kind of scary when it hits you right at your home.”

All three homeowners shared the videos, taken from their doorbell cameras, so that other neighbors could keep an eye out for the suspicious man.

Some of the homeowners we spoke to believe the man may have been up something more serious than just stealing mail.

“He was extremely concerned about scoping out where your hide a key is or how your windows were or where your back door is,” Kestler said.

Greensboro police say crimes involving mail increase this time of the year because of the holidays.

“People work all year for this season… moms and dads and grandparents,” Kestler said. “I'm having stuff delivered for my grandchildren for Christmas and we don't need someone walking on our property taking things. “

Police recommend you schedule deliveries, set up notifications and leave instructions so your packages are left in a safe, less visible area.

