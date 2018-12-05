Randolph County landlines may see problems calling 9-1-1 — Call (336) 318-6929 instead

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. -- Calling 9-1-1 from a landline in Randolph County may not work, but Randolph County Emergency Services are working on a fix.
In the meantime, residents can call (336) 318-6929 to reach Randolph County 9-1-1.
The phone issues affect customers in the Asheboro, Ramseur and Coleridge areas.
Randolph County Emergency Services tweeted the announcement at 4:16 a.m. Wednesday.
CenturyLink is working to resolve the problem and said the issue should be resolved early Wednesday morning.