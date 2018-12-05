‘Prepare for significant winter weather’: Models show Piedmont Triad could get 6-12 inches of snow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Piedmont Triad could be in for some significant winter weather over the weekend and into Monday.

A system that is currently just southwest of Los Angeles in the Pacific should move across the southeastern United States and off our coast by Monday. This combined with cold air will give us a chance for a wintry mix of snow, sleet and a few areas with freezing rain and rain.

Most of Saturday should be just cloudy and cold, highs in the upper 30s to near 40.

The precipitation chances increase Saturday night and linger into Monday. The heaviest precipitation will be during the day on Sunday. Snowfall amounts could be significant as models show an average of six to 12 inches over much of the Piedmont with more than a foot for some.

Keep in mind, once the system reaches land (later tomorrow) we will have much more data as weather balloon data will then be available.

Once within 60 hours, we will have enough to start issuing our forecast for snowfall and not rely strictly on showing the model data only.

Lows Saturday night will be in the upper 20s and highs Sunday will only get up to 33, then back to 30 on Sunday night.

Given the precipitation and these cold temperatures, we should prepare for significant winter weather, Saturday night through Monday.

Stay tuned for updates.