× Police search for suspect after man robs Domino’s Pizza in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man robbed a Domino’s Pizza in Greensboro late Tuesday night, police reported.

At 11:14 p.m., officers responded to the Domino’s at 1051 Alamance Church Road.

A man reportedly walked into the pizza shop with a handgun and took an undisclosed amount of cash before leaving on foot.

No one was reported injured.

Police continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword “badboyz.”