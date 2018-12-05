× PETA asks people to stop using ‘anti-animal language,’ including common phrases

PETA wants people to stop using common phrases such as “bring home the bacon,” calling it anti-animal language that trivializes cruelty to animals.

On Tuesday, PETA tweeted that people should remove “speciesism” from daily conversations.

Instead of saying “bring home the bacon,” the group suggests using the phrase “bring home the bagels.”

And instead of “kill two birds with one stone,” they suggest saying “feed two birds with one scone.”

Other common phrases that PETA says should no longer be used include “be the guinea pig,” “beat a dead horse” and “take the bull by the horns.” Those phrases should be replaced with “be the test tube,” “feed a fed horse” and “take the flower by the thorns,” the organization says.