Mother demands change after children wander out of Winston-Salem day care

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- The mother of one of the six children who slipped away from a Winston-Salem day care is demanding answers and believes the day care should be closed down.

Amanda Henry-Winston, the mother of 2-year-old Miracle, says her daughter is one of six children who were able to slip away from a enclosed playground unnoticed at Pinedale Christian Church on Tuesday.

"I picked this place out because this is a church and I thought this is where my baby would be taken care of, but I see otherwise," Henry-Winston said.

There was a class of 20 children at the playground, who were being monitored by two teachers. Six of the children went through a door, into a church hallway and made their way to the front doors of the church where they went outside.

Henry-Winston says she was told her daughter was found wandering on the side of Peters Creek Parkway.

"I and five other parents could be burying our babies right now," Henry-Winston said.

The church board plans to meet on Saturday to discuss the future of the day care.