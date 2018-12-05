‘Love is an amazing thing’: Charlotte’s inseparable emu and donkey settle in at ‘Walking Dead’ star’s home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte’s most famous couple is now settling in to their new home with a pair of actors.

Jack the donkey and Diane the emu hit headlines after Carolina Waterfowl Rescue discovered the two were closer than initially thought.

On Tuesday, the rescue loaded up Jack and Diane into a trailer and brought them all the way to their new home in New York with actors Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton.

Morgan is best known for his role as the villainous character Negan on “The Walking Dead.”

After the duo’s safe arrival, Morgan gave a quick update on the two on Twitter, writing that Jack and Diane spent their first day exploring their new home .

“Gonna give them a little time to settle in… both from drive and I’m sure… just… a hard life so far,” Morgan wrote. “That all changes forever today. They are home. Once they feeling secure and cool, I’ll be posting pics… I know you all are excited! We are too!”

Morgan added that, even though Jack and Diane traveled in the same trailer but separate stalls, the trip to New York proved too long to stay separated.

“One last story about J&D,” Morgan wrote. “When they got here today… in a 3 or 4 stall trailer… Diane had crawled underneath the door separating them and rode for god knows how many hours, laying beneath/between Jacks legs. Made me smile big. Love is an amazing thing.”

“We are excited and hope that everyone can keep up with Jack and Diane at their new home,” the rescue said in a Tuesday Facebook post. “Jeffrey frequently posts pictures of his farm and animals on social media.”

Based on some of Morgan’s photos on Twitter, it looks like Jack and Diane have found themselves a home that is already filled with love.

Carolina Waterfowl Rescue first discovered the pair’s partnership back on Nov. 6.

“We realized today the donkey and the emu need to stay together. They are very bonded,” the Carolina Waterfowl Rescue posted to Facebook.

The male donkey and female emu came to the Charlotte rescue from Kershaw, South Carolina, after their owner disappeared, according to The Charlotte Observer.

When they tried to separate the two, the donkey cried and the emu became frantic.

They spend all their time together, even cuddling and sleeping together.

The rescue confirmed on Nov. 8 that they would not split them up and were looking for a home that could welcome them both.

“These are RESCUED animals and we dont have life history,” the page posted. “All we know is they are a donkey and an emu.”