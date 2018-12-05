× Forsyth County Girl Scouts cookie manager accused of stealing $7,000 from cookie sales

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Girl Scouts cookie manager for a local troop is accused of stealing money from the cookie sales, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

Debbie Jo Davison, 43, of Kernersville, is charged with obtaining property by false pretense.

On Aug. 30, Winston-Salem police received a report of a fraud from the Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont.

Investigators said Davison, the 2018 cookie manager for Troop #2819, took money from the cookie sales and for her personal use.

The Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont suffered a lost over $7,000 because of Davison’s actions, Winston-Salem police said.

Davison was arrested on Wednesday. She was taken before a magistrate and given a $10,000 unsecured bond.

She is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 31, 2019.