Community demands justice for Marcus Smith at Greensboro City Council meeting

Dozens of Greensboro community members demanded city council hold the officers involved in Marcus Smith's death accountable at Tuesday night's meeting.

Smith died in police custody on Sept. 8.

Surveillance video released by police shows him frantically running around the 100 block of Church Street before being restrained by officers.

He was restrained using the maximum restraint method called RIPP Hobble, commonly known as hog-tying. At Tuesday's city council meeting, Mayor Nancy Vaughan announced the Greensboro Police Department would no longer use this method and is starting to explore new options for maximum restraint.

Several people called for Greensboro Police Chief Wayne Scott, along with the officers who interacted with Smith, to be fired, arguing a lack of proper training and empathy.

Mayor Vaughan recommended embedding mental health workers in the police department. The new hires will be specially trained to assist police dealing with people suffering from mental health or drug addiction issues.

The State Bureau of Investigation is expected to release a finalized report by the end of the week.