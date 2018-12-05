× Burlington man accused of assaulting stepfather with frying pan

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A Burlington man is accused of assaulting his stepfather with a frying pan Wednesday morning, according to a news release from Burlington police.

David Terrell Lindsey, 30, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

At 8:34 a.m., officers came to 811 Williams St. after a reported family dispute.

Investigators determined Lindsey assaulted his stepfather with a frying pan after his stepfather asked for compensation for household goods.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with multiple cuts and bruises and is listed in stable condition.

Lindsey was arrested on the scene and is being held in the Alamance County Jail under a $150,000 bond.