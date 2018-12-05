6 students charged after Parkland High fight; 23 officers responded

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Six teenagers were arrested and charged after a fight broke out at Parkland High School Tuesday afternoon.

Police reported 23 Winston-Salem officers responded to stop the conflict.

The fight broke out after school in the main hallway in front of the main office and police were called to help out.

A 16-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl were charged with affray.

A 16-year-old girl was charged with disorderly conduct and resist/delay/obstructing an officer.

A 16-year-old boy was charged with resist/delay/obstructing an officer.

A 17-year-old girl was charged with disorderly conduct, resist/delay/obstructing an officer and felony malicious conduct by a prisoner with a pending charge of assault on a government official.

A 16-year-old boy was charged with disorderly conduct, resist/delay/obstructing an officer, failure to disperse and two counts of assault on a government official.

Two other minor students face juvenile criminal charges sought through juvenile petition.

Officers used pepper spray to stop the fight and get the situation under control.

There was at least one assault on government official during the fight, Winston-Salem police said.

There were three students directly affected by the pepper spray but none required medical attention.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools released the following statement:

"Police responded and we have identified students responsible and will take any necessary disciplinary action in accordance with our policies. We always take matters like this seriously."