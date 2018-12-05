2 arrested after woman severely injured in Lexington hit-and-run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEXINGTON, N.C. -- Two people were arrested Wednesday after a woman was severely injured in Lexington hours earlier, according to arrest warrants.

Officers came to the Economy Inn on National Boulevard around 7 p.m. Tuesday after a reported fight and shots fired, Lexington Police Department Capt. Michael Hunt reported.

Police arrested Susan Leigh Francisco, 43, and Lloyd Lewis Roberts, 44, both of Lexington, at about 12 a.m. Wednesday mornning.

When officers arrived at the scene Tuesday, they found a Teresa Stiltner Lewis with life-threatening head injuries due to a fall.

Hunt said Lewis was holding onto a vehicle as the driver attempted to drive away and Francisco fired into the air.

The woman was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center by AirCare.

Francisco faces charges of felony possession of a firearm by a felon, discharging a firearm in city limits and misdemeanor child abuse.

The child abuse charge relates to allowing her child to be present while firing a gun in city limits and during a felony hit-and-run.

Roberts was charged with felony hit-and-run involving serious injury or death and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.