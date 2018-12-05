× 11-year-old boy gets tongue stuck to pole while reenacting scene from ‘A Christmas Story’

SANDWICH, Ill. — Yes, it can really happen.

He wanted to emulate Flick who succumbs to a dare and sticks his tongue to a frozen pole in “A Christmas Story.” When the character tries to pull away, he quickly discovers his tongue is stuck.

Spencer Cline, of Sandwich, Illinois, and his friend Cole thought it was just movie magic, but they learned just how real that old pitfall is, the Aurora Beacon-News reports.

An 11-year-old Sandwich boy, inspired by "A Christmas Story," stuck his tongue to a frozen metal pole. You will be able to guess what happened next. https://t.co/mvuAEooDaZ pic.twitter.com/WVqTjHRODr — Suburban News (@chitribsuburbs) December 3, 2018

“I was just tempted to,” he told the Beacon-News. “I’ve seen the movie ‘A Christmas Story,’ which kind of inspired me.”

When Spencer stuck out his tongue last Tuesday, it instantly adhered to the pole.

“Cole thought at first I was messing with him,” Spencer said. “I told him no, it’s really stuck, but he, at first, couldn’t understand what I was saying.”

Cole bolted to the closest house to ask for hot water.

“She said she didn’t have any hot water, and I said, ‘Well, you’re going to have to call an ambulance then,’” Cole said.

Luckily for him, Spencer was able to pry his tongue from the pole before EMS arrived — but not without leaving some of his taste buds on the pole, he said.

In case anyone else has the same bright idea, Sandwich Deputy Fire Chief Nathan King told the Beacon-News the trick to freeing Spencer would have been to put a hot pack on the pole and use lukewarm water.