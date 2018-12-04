Video shows out-of-control car throw Florida trooper into air on I-95

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOBE SOUND, Fla. -- A car came spinning of the road and slammed into a Florida High Patrol trooper, sending the trooper to the hospital, WPEC reports.

Mithil Patel, the 31-year-old trooper, suffered serious injuries from the Monday morning crash on Interstate 95, according to TCPalm.

CBS12 reports a Chevrolet Express rear-ended a black Audi.

The Audi then spun out, hitting Patel who was standing at the side of the road.

Patel is recovering at a hospital in West Palm Beach, WPEC reports.

Highway Patrol has not yet any announced charges.