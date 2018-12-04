Tyler Bova shares update on his recovery: ‘I know that my mom and dad and brother would want me to keep on going’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TRINITY, N.C. -- Leaving his cane on the ground, 17-year-old Tyler Bova takes a lap around the crowded weight room at Trinity High School.

It’s an achievement Bova has worked up to for months. After a lengthy hospital stay and daily physical therapy, Bova is working out three times a week with his baseball coach, Ryan Spencer, to keep progressing.

“His mindset, and the way that he tackles the obstacles and adversity, I’ve never seen anything like it,” Spencer said.

Bova sat down exclusively with FOX8 to talk about his recovery five months after a car crash killed his family in Utah. Bova said as difficult as the last few months have been, he's determined to continue pushing forward.

“I know that my mom and dad and brother would want me to keep on going,” he said.

Bova attended a service for his parents and 11-year-old brother over Thanksgiving weekend and spoke about his parents, Tyrone and Holly Bova, and his 11-year-old brother Haden.

“I stood up and spoke in front of everybody and I would have never been able to do that before all of this. But I just knew that my parents and my brother would have wanted me to do that,” he said.

Spencer said that the strength Bova has shown following the accident has been remarkable and he is an inspiration to his teammates and coaches at Trinity.

“It sounds weird, me being 27 and 10 years older than Tyler, but I look up to him. He’s the younger one and I look up to him," Spencer said.

Bova credits Spencer, along with his grandmother and his girlfriend, for helping in his recovery, saying that they have all remained by his side since the accident. He said that initially, he wasn't aware of the severity of his own injuries.

“I didn’t know what all happened to me and how long it would take to recover,” he said.

He added how grateful he is for the support he has received from the entire Archdale and Trinity communities. A number of fundraisers have been held for his medical bills and Bova says people have sent him well-wishes since his recovery began.

“I never would have thought that so many people would care about me and what happened,” he said.

Bova said he's working to smooth out his walking even more, but he has his sights set even higher. Bova wants to step back onto the baseball diamond this spring for at least one game.

Spencer says at the pace he's recovering now, it's a goal well within reach.

“To say that it’s not possible is just as ridiculous as saying that it is. And he’s working towards it. I believe in him 100 percent. If anyone is going to do it, he will," he said. “It’s been phenomenal just to watch and I feel blessed to even be around him”