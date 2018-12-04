Trash piles up at Greensboro apartment complex after dumpsters removed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A Greensboro woman said her apartment complex, Ashley Woods, removed their dumpsters over a week ago and the trash in their neighborhood is stacking up.

"When I told my niece to go take out the trash, she said, 'We don't have a dumpster,' and I thought she was playing," said the resident, who did not want to be identified.

That's when she first noticed that the dumpsters around the complex vanished. Since then, trash sits out around the complex. The resident said it attracts rodents and smells terrible.

She said she went to the complex's front office to get answers about why the dumpsters were removed and when the trash would be picked up.

"I asked the people at the office and they kept saying two days, two days. Then the city gave them two days from today to get it fixed," she said.

While FOX8 was at the complex Tuesday afternoon, two trucks loaded up the trash and took it away.

"I want them to fix it. As you can see they're moving the trash now. Now they want to do something about it," the resident said.

There are still no dumpsters in Ashley Woods and that has people worried that the trash will continue to pile up.

"I feeling upset. Kids play out here and it gets dark sooner and that's when the wildlife starts coming," the resident said.

A City of Greensboro spokesperson said the complex is responsible for the mess. They also said leaving bags at random locations on the property is a nuisance and not allowed.

A city representative visited the property and left a notice behind, warning the complex management that this cannot continue. They encourage people to file a complaint with the city whenever the trash doesn't get picked up.

The complex refused to comment on the situation. We reached out to the property management and are still waiting for a call back.