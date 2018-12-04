Tractor trailer carrying flammable liquids overturns on I-85

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEXINGTON, N.C. -- A tractor trailer carrying flammable liquids overturned on Interstate 85 late Monday night, Lexington police report.

Police responded to the call on I-85 southbound near N.C. 8 in Davidson County at about 11:20 p.m.

Another vehicle was involved, but it is unclear how. Officers have not provided information regarding any injuries.

The road was initially closed. As of about 6:34 a.m., only one of three lanes remained closed on I-85 south near Exit 182.

The N.C. Department of Transportation expects the scene to clear by 10 a.m.

The NCDOT recommends drivers take Exit 96 toward US-64 west and follow the highway to I-85 Business south.

From I-85 Business south, drivers can re-access I-85 south.