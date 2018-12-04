‘Significant winter weather threat’ this weekend could continue into Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Piedmont Triad could see snow, ice and freezing rain over the weekend and it could continue into Monday.

FOX8 MAX Weather Chief Meteorologist Van Denton said this is a "significant winter weather threat."

Over the weekend, clouds will again thicken on Saturday as the next system pushes our way. Highs in the upper 30s to near 40. Light precipitation should start arriving over the southwestern counties during the afternoon and reach the Triad during the evening and overnight period. Early on, most precipitation should fall as rain and as the air cools, it will begin to mix with snow and sleet.

Overnight Saturday, we expect rain and snow for areas south and east of the Triad and snow possibly mixed with rain for areas north and west. Lows in the upper 20s to near 30. For those that are getting rain, there will be freezing rain if these same spots slip below 32. Near the Triad, we may see our precipitation type change multiple times.

Sunday we expect snow, mixed at times with rain and or sleet and/or freezing rain. Highs in the low to mid-30s.

Monday there is still a chance for some snow showers, with lows in the upper 20s with highs in the mid-30s.

Dry weather returns for Tuesday through Thursday with rain returning next Friday. Highs Tuesday through Thursday from near 40 back to the mid-40s. We head back to 50 next Friday.