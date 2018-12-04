Police searching for armed and dangerous suspect after woman severely injured in Lexington

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEXINGTON, N.C. -- Police are searching for a suspect after a woman was severely injured in Lexington, according to Lexington Police Department Capt. Michael Hunt.

Officers came to the Economy Inn on National Boulevard around 7 p.m. after a reported fight and shots fired.

When officers arrived, they found a woman with life-threatening head injuries.

Hunt said at this time, they are not sure if the woman was shot or if the injuries were sustained from being hit by a car.

The woman was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center by AirCare.

Lexington police are looking for a white newer-model Chevrolet Camaro with black stripes on the hood that is connected to this.

The man in the Camaro is said to be armed and dangerous.

35.827967 -80.271899