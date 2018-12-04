Police searching for armed and dangerous suspect after woman severely injured in Lexington

LEXINGTON, N.C. -- Police are searching for a suspect after a woman was severely injured in Lexington, according to Lexington Police Department Capt. Michael Hunt.

Officers came to the Economy Inn on National Boulevard around 7 p.m. after a reported fight and shots fired.

When officers arrived, they found a woman with life-threatening head injuries.

Hunt said at this time, they are not sure if the woman was shot or if the injuries were sustained from being hit by a car.

The woman was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center by AirCare.

Lexington police are looking for a white newer-model Chevrolet Camaro with black stripes on the hood that is connected to this.

The man in the Camaro is said to be armed and dangerous.

402 National Blvd, Lexington, NC 27292