Police called to break up fight at Parkland High School in Winston-Salem; 6 students arrested

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Police and ambulances came to Parkland High School Tuesday afternoon after a fight.

A fight broke out after school in the main hallway in front of the main office and police were called to help out.

Officers used pepper spray to stop the fight and get the situation under control. Six students were arrested and more students could face charges.

There was at least one assault on government official during the fight, Winston-Salem police said.

There were three students directly affected by the pepper spray but none required medical attention.

The scene is now clear.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools released the following statement:

"Police responded and we have identified students responsible and will take any necessary disciplinary action in accordance with our policies. We always take matters like this seriously."