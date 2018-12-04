Pastor seriously hurt after home next to North Carolina church catches fire

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. — Firefighters said one person was seriously injured after a building on the grounds of a Mount Holly church went up in flames early Tuesday, WSOC reports.
At around 3 a.m., fire crews were called to the blaze at a single-story home next to the Goshen Free Will Baptist Church on West Catawba Avenue.
Gaston County Communications told WSOC that a man who was in the house suffered life-threatening injuries and was rushed to the hospital.
WSOC learned that man is the pastor of the church, who lived in the home with his wife and dog.
Crews could see smoke rising from the building, which had extensive damage.
No other details have been released and it was not clear what started the fire, which is now under control.
