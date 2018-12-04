Pastor seriously hurt after home next to North Carolina church catches fire

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. — Firefighters said one person was seriously injured after a building on the grounds of a Mount Holly church went up in flames early Tuesday, WSOC reports.

At around 3 a.m., fire crews were called to the blaze at a single-story home next to the Goshen Free Will Baptist Church on West Catawba Avenue.

#BREAKING Crews are responding to a fire in Mt. Holly on Catawba Ave. One person rushed to the hospital with injuries. @GinaWSOC9 is on scene with details this morning on @wsoctv #Daybreak pic.twitter.com/gbpH9MMdoq — Larry Bergin 🏈 (@Larry_Bergin13) December 4, 2018

Gaston County Communications told WSOC that a man who was in the house suffered life-threatening injuries and was rushed to the hospital.

WSOC learned that man is the pastor of the church, who lived in the home with his wife and dog.

Crews could see smoke rising from the building, which had extensive damage.

BREAKING: One person was taken to the hospital w/ life threatening injuries. We've learned a fire started at a home next to the Goshen Free Will Baptist Church. @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/TsgYgk6dKG — Gina Esposito (@GinaWSOC9) December 4, 2018

No other details have been released and it was not clear what started the fire, which is now under control.