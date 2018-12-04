Parents concerned about safety measures after armed man came on Smith High School campus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C -- Parents at Smith High School in Greensboro want to know what plans Guilford County Schools has in place for additional security measures.

Monday during the lunch hour, Steve Brantley Spence, 29, of Norfolk, Virginia, came inside of the school with guns and rounds of ammunition.

“I was terrified. Because I didn't know when it came about, and they were like, 'A guy was on campus with two guns loaded guns,'” said Latonya Stinson, a concerned Smith High School parent.

Some parents are now questioning how the school keeps students safe.

Guilford County Schools Chief Operations Officer Scott McCully said safety is their top priority on every school campus and they’re looking into additional ways to keep each campus safe.

“We have come up with budgets around some additional safety and security measures, but we want to drill that down to specific schools, so we've actually started that work this fall,” McCully said.

Smith High School is an open campus, which may appear to leave students slightly more vulnerable, but McCully assures the proper steps are already in place to keep everyone safe.

“I think it's incredibly important that we have lots of adults in those open areas to help students get to where they need to be. To monitor the campus, certainly the area as of yesterday where we had an open door, we had an adult stationed at that door to monitor those who were coming in and out,” McCully said.

Guilford County Schools officials are still investigating how Spence was able to get into the cafeteria during school hours.