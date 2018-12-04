Parents beware! A singing ‘Baby Shark’ doll is hitting Amazon this month

If you’re obsessed with the song “Baby Shark” and have $70 burning a hole through your pocket, you’re in luck.

Amazon is now pre-selling stuffed “baby,” “mommy” and “daddy” sharks that plays the famous ear worm when you squeeze their bellies.

It comes with a $69.99 price tag.

There does not appear to be a grandma or grandpa shark option.

It also does not include the ear plugs you may want once your kids get their hands on one of these.

Amazon is selling the sharks for Pinkfong, which created the viral hit.

The item is set for official release on Dec. 15.