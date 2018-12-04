Local player headed to new Alliance of American Football

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Just six days after the Super Bowl, a new pro football league will kick off. It's called the Alliance of American Football.

There are eight teams including the Atlanta Legends.

A local kid will be playing center for the Legends: Matthew Schmidt, who grew up in Stokesdale, and played at McMichael High School and at Furman University.

The AAF will not be competing with the NFL but rather will be kind of like a minor league system getting the players ready for the big time. Schmidt hopes to live that NFL dream one day.

"For me, I'm just so passionate about the game, I'm just so excited to keep playing ball and do something I love," Schmidt said.