Hezy is looking for a forever family

Twelve-year-old Hezy is full of energy, spunk and laughter. When he’s not cracking jokes to his foster family or friends, he enjoys reading, science and trying new things.

One of his favorite books is the “good book," the Bible.

“He would probably do well with a family who definitely does go to church because that is something that its very important to him. But he needs a family that is loving and caring and help him be the most successful he can be,” said child advocate Jolie Faison.

Hezy said that his faith gives him peace, but he would love to be a part of a two-parent home to give him the support and love he deserves.

If you someone you know is interested in adoption, please contact foreverfamily.org.