Handwritten note surfaces after armed man chased out of Smith High School cafeteria, arrested

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Arrest warrants revealed new details in the Monday afternoon arrest of an armed man at Smith High School and included an image of a handwritten note.

Steve Brantley Spence, 29, of Norfolk, Virginia, is in custody and faces several charges.

The handwritten note, included in the arrest warrant, features the words "mission" and "hit list," as well as multiple names.

The note appears to detail a cross-country mission, beginning in an unspecified state, going through North Carolina and ending out of state.

The arrest warrant does not give context to the note.

Around 12:40 p.m., a school employee working as a monitor in the cafeteria noticed someone who did not fit in.

After the employee confronted Spence, he allegedly pulled the semi-automatic pistol out of his waist band, according to the warrant. The cafeteria was full of students at the time.

The school employee called for a lockdown and moved students out of the area. Spence left the cafeteria and went into the courtyard area.

Scott said the school resource officer confronted Spence and Spence pulled out two handguns, one in each hand.

Spence then ran from the school resource officer and was chased, Scott said.

Officers took Spence into custody on the edge of the school property after using a taser to subdue him. He feloniously possessed a 2016 Mercedes Benz.

Police reported Spence was wanted in Virginia for assault on a family member, grand larceny of a motor vehicle, grand larceny stolen property and strangling another causing wound or injury.

The arrest warrant reveals that Spence was a fugitive from Virginia Beach, Virginia, on a charge of aggravated assault by strangling another causing injury.

Greensboro police do not think Spence was targeting students. Police believe Spence’s intended target at the school was someone he had a personal relationship with.

Officers seized a loaded 9mm handgun, a loaded .45 caliber handgun, a long gun and backpack with eight boxes of bullets in it.