Greensboro man killed in head-on crash on N.C. 49 in Person County

PERSON COUNTY, N.C. — A Greensboro man was killed in a head-on crash in Person County Monday night, according to Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brandon Baker.

At 8:50 p.m., troopers came to N.C. 49 near John Allen Road after the crash was reported.

Baker said Alfred Cullen Matthews II, 76, of Greensboro, was traveling north on N.C. 49 in a Mazda car when he crossed the center line and hit a Kenworth tractor-trailer head-on.

Matthews was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

Baker said speed appears to be a contributing factor to the crash.

36.320168 -79.067506