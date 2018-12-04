Family of local mom battling cancer surprises her with makeover, pampering

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Joyce Blackwell thought her husband was taking her to breakfast Monday morning. After about an hour drive from Salisbury to High Point, Blackwell ended up at Salons by JC for a special surprise makeover and pampering.

Blackwell’s husband and cousin nominated Blackwell for the experience through the nonprofit organization called “Hello Gorgeous.” The motto for the organization is “restoring the beauty that cancer steals.” With the help of salon professionals, the experience provided a complimentary makeover with a facial, manicure and pedicure, and cosmetics.

Shane McLeod, manager of Salons by JC, said this is their first cancer surprise reveal although they’ve partnered with the organization for three years now.

“It was a lot of hard work for me and my stylists, but we enjoyed every moment of it seeing the smile on her face when it was over was worth a million words,” McLeod said.

Blackwell got emotional when asked about how it feels to have her family to nominate her for such an experience.

“It feels good of course because as a mom you're always thinking what does everybody else need,” Blackwell said.

Blackwell has been undergoing chemotherapy for about three months and will continue through March. She was diagnosed with stage-three Invasive lobular carcinoma. For her, the surprise is a display of appreciation from her supporting family.