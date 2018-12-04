× 3 in custody after bank robbery thwarted in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Three people are in custody after an attempted bank robbery in Winston-Salem Tuesday morning, according to Winston-Salem police.

The robbery was reported at 11:45 a.m. at the Bank of America at 4001 University Parkway.

Police said one suspect went inside the bank while two others stayed in a car outside.

The suspect demanded cash with a letter but bank employees didn’t give him anything.

A Winston-Salem police officer leaving the District 1 office around the corner from the bank was able to catch the suspects in the act.

The names of the suspects have not been released.

36.151480 -80.278453