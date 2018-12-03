× Woman attacked by dogs in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A woman was attacked by several dogs in Winston-Salem Monday morning.

The attack happened at Sprague and Peachtree streets.

FOX8’s Michael Hennessey reports that a homeowner helped save the woman.

The woman was walking along the street when the dogs approached her and pulled her down. They started biting her leg and head.

The homeowner heard the woman’s calls for help, ran outside and helped get the dogs off the woman.

Neighbors tell FOX8 these dogs have caused problems in the past.

The woman, in her 60s, was taken to the hospital. No word yet on her condition.

Animal Control is on scene investigating.