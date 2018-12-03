Snow could hit Piedmont Triad this Sunday; models conflict over forecast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

People are already beginning to talk about that little snowflake showing up for Sunday in some weather apps, but FOX8 Meteorologist Emily Byrd warns that the forecast is unclear.

"I'll tell you first there is a high degree of uncertainty in forecast because the models do not agree," Byrd said.

Based on the GFS model, snow could come into the Piedmont Triad with more in the mountains, but she emphasizes that this is not an official forecast.

Best case scenario? The Piedmont Triad could see a cold rain.

Worst case scenario? Snow could accumulate, depending on timing and other weather conditions.

