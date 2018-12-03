Silent Sam statue should move to new history center, UNC Board of Trustees officially recommends

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- Silent Sam should return to campus but not to his old site, the UNC Board of Trustees proposed.

The University of North Carolina Board of Trustees went into a closed meeting Monday to privately discuss what to do with the now-toppled Confederate monument known as Silent Sam, according to WTVD.

This recommendation comes as part of the UNC Board of Trustees' four-part plan.

The plan would have Silent Sam return to campus. But instead of returning to his former site, the statue would move to a new university History and Education Center on campus.

WUNC's Lisa Philip reports, "University legal counsel says law doesn't allow Confederate monument #SilentSam to be relocated to an off-campus location, although that's what trustees/@ChancellorFolt would've preferred."

After protesters pulled Silent Sam down in August, authorities have stored it in an undisclosed location while deciding where it should go next.

The trustees' recommendations will go to the board of governors. Then that board will study the proposals before its scheduled meeting on Dec. 14.

Trustees say they are considering logistics, transportation costs and security as they decide what action to recommend for the statue, according to WTVD.

Silent Sam was a Confederate monument dedicated to UNC alumni who fought and died in the Civil War.

Critics of the statue believe the statue celebrates a racist military and intimidates minorities.